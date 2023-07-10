3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

