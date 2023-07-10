BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $835.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $770.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $760.58.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $684.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.70. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

