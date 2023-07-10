Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 116,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,603 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

