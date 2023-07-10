Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

