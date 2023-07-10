Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

