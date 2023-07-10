SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

