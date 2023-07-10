Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.52. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

