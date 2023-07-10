Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Agenus worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agenus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agenus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 36.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Agenus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agenus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

