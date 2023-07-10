PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,402 shares during the period.

RFV stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

