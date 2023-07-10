PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

IVW opened at $69.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

