551,483 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 551,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,389,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,248,000 after purchasing an additional 992,136 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

