SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 2,536,862 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,536,862 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 107,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.00 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

