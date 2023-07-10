PSI Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

