Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

