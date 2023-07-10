PSI Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

