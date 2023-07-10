SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $37.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

