PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YLD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $18.17 on Monday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.