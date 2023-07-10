Innova Wealth Partners Buys 1,296 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 26.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.80 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

