PSI Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2,243.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 286,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 449.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBDP opened at $24.56 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.