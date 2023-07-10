Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 537,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

