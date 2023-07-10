Innova Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 7,265 Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.66% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,540 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TYD opened at $27.48 on Monday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

