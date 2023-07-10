Innova Wealth Partners Has $906,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 213,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 945,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

