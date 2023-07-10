Innova Wealth Partners Takes $377,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

