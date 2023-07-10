Innova Wealth Partners Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.