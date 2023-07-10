iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 1,339.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.23 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

