Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 167,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 237,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

FLLV opened at $48.20 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

