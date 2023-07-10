Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Decreased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

