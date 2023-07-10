Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.