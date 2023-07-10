Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

