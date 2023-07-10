Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

ATVI stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

