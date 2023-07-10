Innova Wealth Partners Sells 350 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $77.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

