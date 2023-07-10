Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

