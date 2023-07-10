Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 37,078 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,078 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.97% of Euronet Worldwide worth $53,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

