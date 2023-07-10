On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $55,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.