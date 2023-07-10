Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $37.75 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $37,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

