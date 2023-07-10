Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPLV stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

