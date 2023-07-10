SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $2.52 Million Position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,357 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.05% of CEMIG worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

CEMIG Stock Performance

NYSE CIG opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.