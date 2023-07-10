SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $925,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 572,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.24 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

