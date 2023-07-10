Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 990.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251,433 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.