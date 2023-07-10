Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,572 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Vale by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,524,000 after acquiring an additional 739,805 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Vale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

