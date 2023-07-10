SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 890,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 530,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 364,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3076 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

