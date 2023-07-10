SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EZU opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

