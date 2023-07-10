SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Shares in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BRF opened at $18.26 on Monday. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

