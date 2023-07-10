Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $60.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.