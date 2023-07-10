PSI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $209.01 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

