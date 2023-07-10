PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

