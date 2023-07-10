PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $113.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

