PSI Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ opened at $79.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $770.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

