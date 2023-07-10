SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

