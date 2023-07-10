PSI Advisors LLC Buys 22,778 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

